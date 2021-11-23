

The nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced and this year, Olivia Rodrigo is leading the pack. Olivia Rodrigo scored seven nominations including ones for the big four categories: Best New Artist, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Record Of The Year.

Advertisement

Other notable nominations include: Bo Burnham who scored a nomination for Best Music Film, and BTS continues to break through that thick, anti-K-pop, Grammys glass ceiling, scoring another nom, this time for its single “Butter.” The group’s previous Grammy nomination was for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its single “Dynamite.” Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Doja Cat also made an impressive mark on this year’s nominations

This list of nominees for the 2022 Grammys is the first batch picked under the awards’ revamped nomination process. Instead of the previous secret committee of artists and industry experts that picked a list of nominees, now the nomination went to artist who received the largest number of votes from the entire whole body of eligible Academy members. The Grammys have also expanded the number of nominees in the Big Four categories of the evening; nominees have gone from 8 to 10.

This year’s ceremony featured appearances from: Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt, Gayle King, comedian Nate Bargatze, and artists BTS, H.E.R., Måneskin, Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce and Tayla Parx.

The ceremony itself will air on January 21, 2022 on CBS. A host for the Grammys has yet to be announced, but Trevor Noah got the gig earlier this year for the 2021 ceremony, so who knows, maybe he’ll be asked to return.



G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

There’s a partial list of the nominees below, but the full list can be viewed over on the Grammys website.





Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom,” Olafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Soul

Advertisement

Best Rap Album

The Off Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the creator

King’s Disease 2, Nas

Donda, Kanye West





Advertisement

Best Rap Song/Collaboration

“Bathsalts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray

Advertisement

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamara

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

Advertisement

Best Melodic Rap

“Need To Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the creator featuring Young NBA and Ty Dollar $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West

“Pride. Is. The. Devil” J.Cole featuring Lil Baby

Advertisement

Best Dance/Electric Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Advertisement

Best Latin Pop Album



Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Advertisement

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love And Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free,” The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell





Advertisement

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert





Advertisement

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Advertisement

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris (songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz)

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves (songwriters Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, and Daniel Tashian)

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton (songwriters Dave Cobb, J.T. Cute, Derek Mixon, and Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett (songwriters Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (songwriters Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton (songwriters Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, and Parker Welling)





Advertisement

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan



Advertisement

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Given and Daniel Caesar

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan



Advertisement

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Advertisement

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart

Advertisement

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Good For You,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“ Lil Nas X”

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo





Advertisement

Best Music Film

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul, Various Artists





Advertisement

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo



Advertisement

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA



Advertisement

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo



Advertisement

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” SZA featuring Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Advertisement

Album Of The Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gage

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West





Advertisement

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Advertisement

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

Arlo Parks

Finneas

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie



