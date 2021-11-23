The nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced and this year, Olivia Rodrigo is leading the pack. Olivia Rodrigo scored seven nominations including ones for the big four categories: Best New Artist, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Record Of The Year.
Other notable nominations include: Bo Burnham who scored a nomination for Best Music Film, and BTS continues to break through that thick, anti-K-pop, Grammys glass ceiling, scoring another nom, this time for its single “Butter.” The group’s previous Grammy nomination was for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its single “Dynamite.” Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Doja Cat also made an impressive mark on this year’s nominations
This list of nominees for the 2022 Grammys is the first batch picked under the awards’ revamped nomination process. Instead of the previous secret committee of artists and industry experts that picked a list of nominees, now the nomination went to artist who received the largest number of votes from the entire whole body of eligible Academy members. The Grammys have also expanded the number of nominees in the Big Four categories of the evening; nominees have gone from 8 to 10.
This year’s ceremony featured appearances from: Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt, Gayle King, comedian Nate Bargatze, and artists BTS, H.E.R., Måneskin, Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce and Tayla Parx.
The ceremony itself will air on January 21, 2022 on CBS. A host for the Grammys has yet to be announced, but Trevor Noah got the gig earlier this year for the 2021 ceremony, so who knows, maybe he’ll be asked to return.
There’s a partial list of the nominees below, but the full list can be viewed over on the Grammys website.
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero,” Afrojack and David Guetta
“Loom,” Olafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
“Before,” James Blake
“Heartbreak,” Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It,” Caribou
“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Soul
Best Rap Album
The Off Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the creator
King’s Disease 2, Nas
Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song/Collaboration
“Bathsalts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z
“My Life” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamara
“Up,” Cardi B
“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap
“Need To Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the creator featuring Young NBA and Ty Dollar $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West
“Pride. Is. The. Devil” J.Cole featuring Lil Baby
Best Dance/Electric Album
Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Love And Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free,” The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris (songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz)
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves (songwriters Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, and Daniel Tashian)
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton (songwriters Dave Cobb, J.T. Cute, Derek Mixon, and Chris Stapleton)
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett (songwriters Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (songwriters Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens)
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton (songwriters Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, and Parker Welling)
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Given and Daniel Caesar
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Good Days,” SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
Best Music Video
“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Good For You,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“ Lil Nas X”
“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul, Various Artists
Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Positions,” Ariana Grande
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“Higher Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Record Of The Year
“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” SZA featuring Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gage
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Song Of The Year
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight For You,” H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
Arlo Parks
Finneas
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie