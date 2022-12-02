After a brisk and sunny morning in the greater New York area, a list of winners has been crowned at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards. Voting began early Friday and saw TÁR selected as Best Picture and S. S. Rajamouli as Best Director for his work with RRR. Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell took home this year’s top acting prizes.
In 2021, the NYFCC selected Ryasuki Hamaguchi’s drama Drive My Car as the best film of the year. The organization, first founded in 1935, encompasses film critics from a variety of different publications based in the greater New York area. Each December, the circle comes together to vote on the best cinema of the last calendar year.
Beyond the eleven main categories the NYFCC votes upon, the body also presents special stand-alone awards to “individuals and organizations that have made substantial contributions to the art of cinema, including producers, directors, actors, writers, critics, historians, film restorers, and service organizations.”
The NYFCC began the award ceremony by recognizing two students, Nico Pedrero-Setzer and Greg Nussen, who are focusing on film criticism/journalism and attending college in the New York City area, per The Hollywood Reporter. Pedrero-Setzer and Nussen were each awarded a cash prize.
The NYFCC awards will be handed out in New York during an in-person ceremony in January. For the full list of winners, see below:
Best Picture
Tár
Best Director
S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
Best Actor
Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Feature
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Best First Film
Aftersun
Best Foreign Language Film
EO
Best Nonfiction Film
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed