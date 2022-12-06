Almost as quickly as it began, another People’s Choice Awards ceremony has come and gone. The one night that people were allowed to vote for their favorites in pop culture (aside from the Kid’s Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards) was a night of celebration.

Much like the Emmys, Kenan Thompson ostensibly hosted the night. Although, he was mostly absent save for a Family Feud sketch that featured Thompson’s Steve Harvey dealing with the cast of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. It was rough.



2022’s People’s Choice Awards show climaxed early with Shania Twain’s career-spanning medley, which included “Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Any Man Of Mine,” “Waking Up Dreaming,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” and three costume changes. Then continued for several thousand hours.

Things did pick up when Lizzo’s mother called the 2022 People’s Champion “Melissa”—old habits die hard. Lizzo didn’t perform, which feels like a misstep, but she did bring out and celebrate some activists, including Mari Copeny, who at 15 is helping people in Flint get clean water; Yasmine Aker, an Iranian grassroots activist; Emiliana Guereca, the founder of the Woman’s March Foundation; Tamika Palmer, Breona Taylor’s mother, and more.

The people elected Selma Blair as the Best Reality TV Competition Contestant of 2022, which was a genuinely touching moment. “The last time I won an award is when I kissed you, Sarah,” Selma Blair said. “This is kind of a huge deal for me. I’ve been in this town a long time, and I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing.”

Elsewhere in TV land, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp is now the Male TV Star of 2022, and Ellen Pompeo is the Female TV Star of 2022. Considering how long Gray’s Anatomy has been on, it’s about time she was named TV Star. Oh, wait, this is her fourth win. However, even though Gray’s is a drama, Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay won TV Drama Star of 2022. Hargitay gave it up to “choice,” but not in any kind of meaningful way. Just to say that we should “choose kindness” because that’s “most important than ever right now” to “make the world a better place.”

Stranger Things was also named the TV Show of 2022, but anyone on TikTok could’ve told you that. While Gray’s Anatomy won its fifth People’s Choice Award for Best Drama Show. The Kardashians won Best Reality Show of 2022, with Khloé winning Best Reality Star. Meanwhile, The Voice won the Competition Show of 2022. As for talk shows, The Tonight Show won for the fifth year in a row, while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home an award for Daytime Talkshow. Clarkson noted that being voted on has been a recurring theme in her success.

James Corden took a break from being the main character of Manhattan restaurant controversies to say, “I’m a huge music fan,” and introduce the Best Song of 2022. Lizzo returned to the stage to accept the award, lapsing in her duties as an advocate for people by hugging James Corden.

But what about movies? Well, those awards were all up top, and by all, we mean two. And we thought the Oscars were bad about not airing awards. Several categories were cut, including Best Comedy, Best Action Movie, and Best Male and Female Movie stars. The people just don’t care about movies anymore. Still, Adam Sandler took home Comedy Movie Star of 2022 for his drama Hustle, and they gave Ryan Reynolds an Icon Award. Riding high as the most over-discussed movie of the year, Don’t Worry Darling was named Drama Movie of the year by the people. Have People’s Choice voters not seen Tár? The people should see Tár.

