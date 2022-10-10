You can’t have a Comic-Con without a barrage of pop culture-related news stemming out of it. While New York’s isn’t as massive as San Diego’s annual gathering, this year’s NYCC still offered a load of updates. The four-day event featured panels from exciting upcoming shows, from Netflix’s Wednesday to HBO Max’s Velma, while movies like Halloween Ends got a send-off with a tribute to Jamie Lee Curtis (with a packed audience cheering on her every word). Lest we forget, Super Mario Bros. unveiled its first trailer. Here are The A.V. Club’s five big takeaways to wade through everything revealed.
An emotional Back To The Future reunion
The first time Michael J. Fox met Christopher Lloyd, Lloyd was quite literally hopping out of the Delorean on the set of Back To The Future—or, at least, that’s how Fox recalled it during a warm, expansive conversation between the two friends and colleagues on Saturday. As the film’s 30th anniversary edges nearer, the duo reunited onstage to recall their favorite memories from filming—naturally, Fox wore a Marty McFly t-shirt. Both actors lauded the other for their craft and spontaneously embraced multiple times throughout, with Fox sharing: “[Lloyd’s] brilliantly entertaining… I would be like, ‘I gotta watch my ass, because this guy will blow me off the screen.’”
Lloyd and Fox both confirmed taking things from set: for Lloyd, a Western-themed shirt from Back to the Future III his wife apparently won’t let him wear. For Fox, the gift is more metaphorical—when he spoke about his Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has raised over $1 billion for Parkinson’s research, he emphasized the importance of friends like Chris, and fans like Back To The Future’s.
“People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have,” Fox shared, to rousing applause. “It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given—the voice to get this done, and help people out.” [Hattie Lindert]
A toast to horror with Mike Flanagan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more
Would it be Comic Con in October if there weren’t plenty of horror franchise celebrations? NYCC delivered a screening and panel with the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Midnight Club. Mike Flanagan’s new drama has already ushered us into Halloween month with quite a splash. Most of the talented actors are new to the Flana-verse, but the creator teased audiences by asking us to keep an eye out for cameos from Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegal, and Carla Gugino. “They will be hard to spot,” he said. (Unless you already have?)
Speaking of Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis got extremely emotional on stage to commemorate the end of Halloween’s (allegedly final) trilogy. She made it a point to continually thank fans who’ve been passionate about her iconic Laurie Strode character for decades. Now, they’ve made an incredibly huge deal about Halloween Ends being the last film ever, but if the 12 preceding have indicated one thing, it’s that Michael Myers never dies. While everyone’s marketing this as the last one, it’s fair to assume Halloween will return in some form. But maybe this is the end of Laurie as we know her, and she passes the baton to her granddaughter in the end? Curtis told NYCC audiences that what drew her to David Gordon Green’s take was that Laurie has a “fractured family,” so it wouldn’t be too surprising. Whether Halloween can continue without Laurie is a whole other debate.
NYCC’s other spooky season surprises came via a send-off for The Walking Dead, ending with season 11 this November. But does that conclusion hold merit if we know most of the main characters are getting a spin-off? Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are heading to apocalyptic New York City in Dead City, which comes out in April 2023. Daryl (Norman Reedus) is off to France post-TWD, while Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are returning for a Rick and Michonne series. No one will let this franchise die in peace, so a goodbye panel, while essentially nice, didn’t feel like a goodbye at all.
Finally, AMC is going all out with Anne Rice adaptations. After the successful (and sexy) Interview With The Vampire, next in line is Mayfair Witches, led by Alexandra Daddario. While they wouldn’t reveal if or how both shows will connect—they don’t need to—we got a great trailer out of it. [Saloni Gajjar]
Fred Armisen as Wednesday’s Uncle Fester
After a cleverly-played Twitter tease the day before, Netflix’s Wednesday finally revealed who will take over the role of the bald-headed, love-lorn Uncle Fester— and the answer is, well, O.K.? Fred Armisen will be Tim Burton’s Fester, and it’s true that his oddball, chameleonic brand of comedy lends to the younger Addams brothers strange mannerisms. But also… Anthony Carrigan is right there! After yet another awards season of snubs for Barry, it would’ve been exciting to see a newer standout (with a certified darker streak) step into the role. Either way, a last-minute onstage appearance from Armisen after he was revealed as Fester in a brand-new trailer was a welcome addition.
Although the introduction of Armisen’s Fester (and a last-minute appearance from Armisen at the panel where he confirmed he shaved his head for the role) made for fun surprises, the most exciting moment of the trailer had to be a last-minute Christina Ricci reveal. After it was confirmed she would have a role in the new chapter in Wednesday’s story, the trailer confirmed that Ricci will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy named Mrs. Thornhill, and found the character introducing herself to Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), her newest pupil. Wednesday, meet Wednesday! [Hattie Lindert]
Paramount+ is embracing werewolves
Paramount+ will kick off 2023 by going truly all-in on the werewolf genre, because Teen Wolf is back, baby. At NYCC, the streamer showcased its highly anticipated movie sequel. Most of the cast of this MTV original will reprise their roles, including Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, and Colton Haynes. Posey teased that his Scott McCall is no longer an angsty teen (let’s cheer for that!). As the Alpha, he’ll have to reunite old friends to defeat a powerful enemy. Just don’t expect to see Dylan O’Brien or Arden Cho, who will not be returning for the film, which premieres on January 26.
Joining Teen Wolf is yet another genre project from creator Jeff Davis. He teased that the movie will be the starting point of his new show, Wolf Pack, and managed to bring in TV’s erstwhile Buffy Summers for the lead role. Sarah Michelle Gellar said she was initially wary about choosing this project, but the script drew her in because of how it deals with mental health issues faced by young adults. The brief teaser doesn’t offer much, but if it means Gellar is playing yet another badass on our screen, what’s not to love? The cast includes several fresh faces, including Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. If their chemistry on stage is anything to go by, fans of teen dramas will be happy to tune in. [Saloni Gajjar]
Mindy Kaling’s exciting Velma adventures
Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley somehow makes sense. The actor, writer, and producer helms HBO Max’s upcoming animated comedy, Velma, alongside frequent collaborator Charlie Grandy. Taking the stage at NYCC, Kaling shared that she’s always identified with the character, and didn’t want to pass up on the opportunity to voice her for the show. The attendees were treated to the screening of Velma’s premiere episode, which sets up Velma’s coming-of-age journey by delving into her passion for crime-solving.
The show is set in high school, featuring Velma, Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) before they became part of Mystery Inc. It will follow their origin story as a killer begins attacking their town. We can’t reveal any more details from the episode, but it’s fair to say that the comedy carries the spirit of Kaling’s other projects, from The Office to Never Have I Ever. There are laughs, one-liners, and solid suspense, and the animation is pretty fun, too. The show is set to premiere in 2023 and promises a great voice cast that includes Nicole Byer, Stephen Root, Weird Al Yankovic, and Ming-Na Wen. [Saloni Gajjar]
