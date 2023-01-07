50 Cent says he's making an 8 Mile show with Eminem

Mom’s spaghetti!

Sorry, just had to get that out of our system. (Although, now that we think about it , not as dramatically as Eminem did in the lyrics of “Lose Yourself.” ) Anyway: THR reports this week that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that he’s working on a TV adaptation of coming-of-age rap success story 8 Mile, with star/creator Eminem apparently involved in the production.

And the thing about 50 Cent in 2023 is that, when he says he’s making a TV show, you kind of have to listen. His previous Starz show, Power—created by Courtney A. Kemp—is a bona fide cable success story at this point ; although the show proper ended its six-season run back in 2019, its various spin-off “Books” continue to thrive , with Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force all slated for new seasons at the moment. Or, as 50 Cent himself announced in the interview where he dropped the 8 Mile news: “ I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.” He really is!

The original 8 Mile came out back in 2002; directed by L.A. Confidential’s Curtis Hanson, the film presented a semi-autobiographical version of Eminem’s early days on the outskirts of Detroit , told through the life of would-be rapping superstar B-Rabbit. The film (which won Eminem an Oscar, for “Lose Yourself”) garnered positive reviews, including for the rapper’s acting.

In his interview (with Big Boy TV), 50 Cent clarified that Eminem is strongly involved with the new TV adaptation of the film. “ We’re in motion,” he declared, although various details—like what network would end up paying host to such a show—pretty clearly haven’t been solidified as of yet.