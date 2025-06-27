50 Cent to punch people, do his own stunts in the Street Fighter movie
50 Cent is apparently playing disgraced boxer Balrog in the video game adaptation, where he'll appear opposite Jason Momoa.
Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter—based on the long-running fighting game franchise—has picked up a pretty weird cast for itself in recent weeks: Jason Momoa as big green beast man Blanka, Noah Centineo as “guy who is also always there” Ken, and country singer Orville Peck as masked Spanish fighter Vega are all pretty out there, alongside slightly more conventional picks like Presence star Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Warrior‘s Andrew Koji as Ryu, and WWE wrestler Joe Anoa’i as literal demon guy Akuma. Even by these eclectic standards, though, the latest bit of casting news to roll out from the film today is a weird one: 50 Cent has signed on to the project, according to THR, and will be playing the disgraced boxer Balrog.