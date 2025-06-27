50 Cent to punch people, do his own stunts in the Street Fighter movie

Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter—based on the long-running fighting game franchise—has picked up a pretty weird cast for itself in recent weeks: Jason Momoa as big green beast man Blanka, Noah Centineo as “guy who is also always there” Ken, and country singer Orville Peck as masked Spanish fighter Vega are all pretty out there, alongside slightly more conventional picks like Presence star Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Warrior‘s Andrew Koji as Ryu, and WWE wrestler Joe Anoa’i as literal demon guy Akuma. Even by these eclectic standards, though, the latest bit of casting news to roll out from the film today is a weird one: 50 Cent has signed on to the project, according to THR, and will be playing the disgraced boxer Balrog.

50 Cent—or, as he’s known to gamers, 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand—is no stranger to action movies, having popped up periodically in low-budget fare for years. Still, the idea of him going toe-to-toe with a big green Momoa presents a very bizarre mental image, even as “sources” swear “he is deep into training for the part and will be doing his own stunts for the picture.” (We’ll save you a Google: He’s 49, and, yes, that seems kind of old for this.)

(Also, we’re now legally obligated to note that the character of Balrog, who dates back to the original Street Fighter 2, and was played by Grand L. Bush in the 1994 movie, is called that only in America, and for weirdly convoluted reasons. Legend holds that lawyers at Capcom were a tad worried Mike Tyson might get litigious if he noticed that the Black American boxer in their fighting game was named M. “Bison,” so they did a little name shuffle between that character and two other bosses to obscure the extremely obvious reference. There you go: The day our explanation for Bison’s name change graced your timeline is now, presumably, the most important of your life; for us, it was Thursday.)

Legendary picked up the Street Fighter film rights back in 2023, and has been working to get a movie project off the ground ever since, eventually tapping Eric Andre Show veteran Kitao Sakurai to direct. In less nutty casting news, meanwhile, comedian Andrew Schultz has also just been recruited for the movie, supposedly as deliberate joke character Dan, whose whole thing is that he’s a Ryu who is extremely bad at street fighting. (Also, there’s a rumor kicking around that Walton Goggins is being approached to play the actual M. Bison, but we’ll let that hope make its way into our hearts when we have more to go off of than loose implications.)