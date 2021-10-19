Note: This post discusses plot points from the Only Murders In The Building season one.

Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building ended its first season with customary humor and verve—and a whole new case to investigate from our couches.



The identity of Tim Kono’s (Julian Cihi) was revealed, and the three podcasters and friends at the center of the series even managed to redeem themselves to their neighbors, who just last week had voted them out of the Arconia. But the mysteries are far from over, as we see in the final moments of “Open And Shut.” We’ll definitely be wondering about “the who, the how, the why, and the why now” as we wait on season two, but The A.V. Club’s in-house sleuths also have some lingering questions following season one.