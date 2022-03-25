Update, 3/25: In a video announcement that dropped today, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, stars of the Hulu hit Only Murders In The Building, tried (and failed) to tell us just when their show will be back. (Spoiler alert: It’s June 28.) Check out that vid below and revisit our roundup of the most pressing questions we had way back in October after the end of season one.

Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building ended its first season with customary humor and verve—and a whole new case to investigate from our couches.



The identity of Tim Kono’s (Julian Cihi) killer was finally revealed. Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Short), and Charles (Martin) even managed to redeem themselves to their Arconia neighbors, who just last week had voted them out of the building. But the mysteries are far from over. As seen in the final moments of “Open And Shut,” Mabel finds herself in a bloody precarious position—she was found in the same room as a now-dead Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

We’ll definitely be wondering about “the who, the how, the why, and the why now” as we wait on season two, but The A.V. Club’s in-house sleuths also have some lingering questions following season one.