Laura Stevenson

Laura Stevenson

There’s not really any good reason it took me until 2021 to discover the explosive beauty of Laura Stevenson. The musician has been steadily releasing albums under her own moniker for more than a decade, and it’s not like I hadn’t seen her name around, often via lists friends would send me of artists I needed to check out. (Those lists, like the piles of books that slowly accrue around my desk, sadly tend to get longer, much faster than they can be chopped down.) But when I cued up the first song of her sixth, self-titled album, released earlier this year, it was less than a minute before I was blown away by the volcanic force of her quiet-loud eruptions. From there, I worked backwards through her catalog. And to anyone who would consider themselves a fan of the genre of music this past “sad girl autumn” showcased, I urge you to check out someone who’s been doing it better than most, since well before everyone else caught up. [Alex McLevy]