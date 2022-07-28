After all these years, Shania Twain is still the one. In a new Netflix documentary chronicling her life and career, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, the legendary country crossover artist looks back on her journey through the industry—and a host of peers and devotees, from Lionel Richie to Avril Lavigne, reflect on her trailblazing influence.

Raised poor in a small mining town in Ontario, Canada, Twain she grew up singing along to Dolly Parton songs on the radio. Parton’s blend of glamour and a working-girl charm provided a blueprint for the young hopeful. Twain recalls thinking: “Well, if [Dolly] came from all the way over there and ended up all the way over there … I guess it’s possible, maybe I have a shot.”

Of course, it takes more than just raw talent to go from performing late-night bar sets as a third-grader to having your own Las Vegas residency and the best-selling album by any female artist, ever. Twain’s potent work ethic kept pushing her forward even after losing both parents when she was just 22, and later after losing her voice temporarily to Lyme disease. Through it all, though, it’s Twain’s passion for all aspects of her craft—the live shows, the costuming, the lyrics—that makes her music timeless. But enough analysis already—here’s an hour of Twain’s greatest tracks, for anyone who just couldn’t get enough during the documentary. Let’s go, girls!