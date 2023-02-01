February Music Preview: Paramore, Shania Twain, Gorillaz, and Rebecca Black hit the comeback trail

This month feels like a comeback moment for several artists, most of whom have not released an album since well before the pandemic. That includes country pop star Shania Twain, whose last record came in the form of 2017’s Now. There’s also modern soul vanguard Kelela, who’s making a return following her 2017 breakthrough. Another group who hasn’t shared a project since 2017? Pop-punk frontrunners Paramore, led by Hayley Williams.

And you can consider Rebecca Black’s debut record, Let Her Burn, a reintroduction. Although she’s pressed into the digital pages of the internet for her viral hit “Friday,” Black has spent the last few years carving out her own space in the pop world. February also brings records from Tennis, Andy Shauf, Gorillaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Caroline Polachek, and Yo La Tengo, among others.