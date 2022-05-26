E.T.

There are obviously a ton of E.T. references throughout Stranger Things. Early on, Eleven bums around Mike’s empty house and checks out the TV for the first time, just like that lovable alien, and, in season two, she dresses exactly like E.T. does when trick-or-treating. But I’m partial to the recreation of this bike chase from Speilberg’s classic. Both scenes show kids riding through ’burbs as big-bad adults are hot on their trails. Stranger Things reverses the payoff, though. Instead of the gang flying over said big-bad adults when all seems lost (if that moment in the movie doesn’t still make you well up all these years later, we don’t know what to tell you), it’s the opposite: Eleven’s mind trick makes the fast-approaching surveillance van flip over our noble youngsters, allowing them to pedal away. [Tim Lowery]