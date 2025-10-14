9-1-1 actor's lawsuit over COVID vaccine heads to trial
Rockmond Dunbar, who played Michael Grant on the hit, Beenado-based series, sued producers over claims that he was fired from the series for his religious beliefs, which prevented him from receiving the COVID vaccine.(Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar will have his day in court. In 2021, Disney fired Dunbar from 9-1-1 over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Per Variety, Dunbar says that Disney fired him over his religious beliefs, which consider any medication in defiance of “natural law.” He is a member of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, a religion founded by New Jersey chiropractor Walter P. Schilling that primarily stands against medication. The Congregation’s website lists four things as “Sacrilidge,” all of which revolve around medicine, including “the injection into the body of medication or other matter of substances that defy natural law.” It also bans the ingestion, application, and inhalation of medication. Variety notes that “members have long used the church’s teachings to avoid school vaccination requirements.”