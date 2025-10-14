9-1-1 actor's lawsuit over COVID vaccine heads to trial

9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar will have his day in court. In 2021, Disney fired Dunbar from 9-1-1 over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Per Variety, Dunbar says that Disney fired him over his religious beliefs, which consider any medication in defiance of “natural law.” He is a member of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, a religion founded by New Jersey chiropractor Walter P. Schilling that primarily stands against medication. The Congregation’s website lists four things as “Sacrilidge,” all of which revolve around medicine, including “the injection into the body of medication or other matter of substances that defy natural law.” It also bans the ingestion, application, and inhalation of medication. Variety notes that “members have long used the church’s teachings to avoid school vaccination requirements.”

Disney maintains that the Dunbar is being insincere, using the religion’s relaxed membership requirements (anyone can join by filling out an application and paying the $100 Family Membership fee and $38 processing fee) to avoid the shot. Apparently, a pre-trial investigation discovered that Dunbar had taken steroids for shoulder pain and had been regularly taking twice-weekly synthetic testosterone injections from “The Man Clinic” since 2018. He was also taking anastrozole, a chemotherapy drug, to prevent breast growth. “Dunbar’s medical records include behavior that is contrary to the tenets of the CUW religion,” Judge Doll Gee wrote. “This evidence is relevant to a credibility determination of whether Dunbar’s beliefs are sincere or merely opportunistic.”

Meanwhile, his lawyers argue that nobody’s perfect and that Mr. Dunbar doesn’t have to follow every rule to be a perfect Congregant, even though there are only four rules, each of which is about taking medicine. Dunbar said that he “spoke to God” and believes that God “told everybody in this world” not to get the shot. “They chose to do it,” he continued. “That was their spiritual test, and they failed.”

In other news, the U.S. has confirmed more than 1,500 measles cases this year, the highest annual number in more than 30 years.