Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Nicholas Braun, Succession

HBO’s Succession hit the jackpot with its masterful ensemble, so it’s no wonder that a lot of the cast have been up for (and will certainly score more) Emmy nods. However, no one deserves acclaim for their work in season three more than Nicholas Braun, who skillfully morphs his Cousin Greg over nine episodes, striking the necessary comedic balance required to be a bumbling mess while adapting to the manipulators he calls family. As The A.V. Club notes in a recent interview with him, the actor’s potent performance fully sells a convincingly chilling line like, “Souls are boring,” a stark contrast to the demure Greg we’ve known and rooted for so far. Braun would be up against co-stars Matthew MacFayden and Kieran Culkin in this category, but what better ode to Succession than letting the cast compete with each other, right? [Saloni Gajjar]