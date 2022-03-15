Returning for season 3, the Robin Thede-led A Black Lady Sketch Show has a lot to live up to. With the first two seasons, Thede’s narrative-based sketch series broke a lot of new ground . Among other things, it was the first Black women-led sketch comedy series to be nominated for an Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy. It also won Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming that year, which ain’t too shabby.

On April 8, the show returns to HBO, and with it, another round of outlandish sketches, poignant interstitials, and a bit of magical realism. The de stars alongside returning cast members Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend.

However, Thede isn’t just bringing the cast back (sorry , you’ll still have to watch Abbott Elementary if you want to see Quinta Brunson), she’s bringing more than 40 guest stars, including [deep breath]: Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, Essence Atkins, and more.

Along with the announcement, HBO sent a short teaser for fans of jokes about Wakanda, and who doesn’t like that?

We at the A.V. Club have been on the Black Lady Sketch Show express for the past few years . In our review of season two , Danette Chavez wrote, “The series retains the cohesion, rapid-fire energy, and mix of culturally specific and universal humor that made the first season uproarious and a joy to watch. All of the show’s strengths are on display in its second season: crack timing, excellent cast chemistry, surprises both whimsical and profound, and a knack for esoteric jokes.”

Based on the 24-second clip, we think more of that is on the way. But don’t hold us to it, it’s only 24 seconds.