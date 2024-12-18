Hulu dates Stephen Knight’s A Thousand Blows The series, set in 1880s London, comes to Hulu in February.

When we first caught a glimpse of A Thousand Blows back in August, Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight had a pretty packed planner. He still does, but it has shifted a bit; he is no longer writing a Star War, and his Netflix series House Of Guinness still remains somewhere in the future, with its exact timeline unconfirmed. A Thousand Blows, however, just got a little more solid. Hulu announced this morning that all six of the series’ episodes will hit the streamer on February 21, 2025.

The series has already revealed a teaser trailer and cast, which stars Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, Francis Lovehall and Jason Tobin among what seems like a large ensemble cast. Based on “true life stories,” A Thousand Blows takes us to the East End of London in the 1880s, where best friends Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe arrive from Jamaica and compete in the city’s underground bare-knuckle boxing scene, per a plot synopsis. The Forty Elephants Gang and their “Queen” Mary Carr are involved, as is the “self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson,” who is bound and determined to destroy Hezekiah.

Though it’ll be until February before the series hits screens stateside, A Thousand Blows already had its official premiere at the BFI Festival in October. You can check out the teaser for the series below.