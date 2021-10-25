The culture at large may have dubbed this “sad girl Autumn,” but you wouldn’t know it by the surfeit of new releases criss-crossing just about every genre next month. From heavy hitters like Adele to up-and-comers including Snail Mail and Noga Erez, there’s new music to satisfy just about every preference. And if that weren’t enough, we’re getting some giant redux efforts from established legends, like Red (Taylor’s Version) and Kid A Mnesia, to remind us what classic records are capable of. And hey, if you just want some good old soul, Curtis Harding has you covered. Continue to see the albums we’re most excited to dig into in November of 2021.



