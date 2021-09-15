Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan goes on a champagne-fueled murderous rampage in her new music video for “Valentine,” ahead of her the release of her sophomore album of the same name on November 5.



The period drama-themed video features a melodramatic and forlorn Jordan smearing cake on her face as she watches her lover dance and show affection for a man. This eventually results in an over-the-top stabbing in the middle of a frivolous dinner party. “It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Jordan says in a press release. “We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”

This is Jordan’s first release since her 2018 critically acclaimed album Lush. The A.V. Club called breakout single “Pristine” a “flawlessly written ode to unrequited love,” which Jordan echoes once again in “Valentine.” Her debut album was written when the singer-songwriter was just 17, and Jordan’s proven wiser as the years have passed—she now returns with stronger songwriting and grounded vocals. Her Lush follow- up is produced by Brad Cook, and features backup vocals from Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield. As seen in the “Valentine” music video, Jordan promises more “romance, heartbreak, blood, sweat, and tears” in the full album.



“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” Jordan says. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Here’s the full track list for Valentine: