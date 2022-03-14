Quinta Bronson’s new hit series Abbott Elementary has quickly become one of the biggest comedies on network TV, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that it’s officially been picked up for a second season. ABC announced the news with a memo from Abbott Elementary’s hilariously awful principal Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James).



The memo reads, “The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right—Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”



On the show, Ava couldn’t be less helpful to everyone who works at the school if she tried, but in her announcement she actually asks viewers to make donations to real teachers and schools—but, of course, the statement is written in a way that’s very true to Ava.

“Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don’t come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all of my unleashed potential! Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back. If you’re interested in supporting them and our community of young mind shapers, please visit DonorsChoose.org,” it says.

She welcomes “spa credits and gift cards over $100 on the heels of this thrilling announcement.” Never change, girl.

As ABC shared in its renewal announcement, Abbott Elementary is the network’s top new comedy in two years in the viewership demographic of adults ages 18-49. And it’s this season’s top new comedy, tied with CBS’ Ghosts, within that same demographic.

There are only two episodes remaining of the first season. The next episode airs on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET.



You can check the announcement memo in full below.

