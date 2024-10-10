Abbott Elementary starts season four in top form

Two seasons of Abbott Elementary in one year? We’re a lucky bunch. Quinta Brunson’s award-winning comedy is back for a 22-episode fourth season, which is good news because the world needs a wholesome, hilarious show right about now. What’s more, my sanity would have been impacted if I had to wait too long to find out what happens after Janine (Brunson) and Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) swoon-worthy finale kiss (you know, the one after “I fixed your light”).

It’s hard not to think of The Office while watching this new episode. The season-four premiere of NBC’s mockumentary also had to tackle the aftermath of Jim finally asking Pam out. (“Back To School” is directed by The Office alum Randall Einhorn, who’s also a producer on Abbott.) So how will a sitcom that has heavily relied on the angst between two characters deal with the next stage? Jim and Pam avoided telling folks, including the documentary crew, that they were officially dating (as if that was going to fool anyone). Thankfully, Janine and Gregory don’t even wait three minutes into this episode to confirm their status: They’re so together.

As seen in an all-too-brief montage, they’ve spent the summer strolling around the streets of Philadelphia eating ice cream, watching movies, and going on dates in restaurants, museums, and parks. In short, you can see them falling in love. We are still reaping the rewards of the chemistry Brunson and Williams cultivated since the show began. And it’s easy to buy into their charming new dynamic. No one else knows about this development besides Jacob (Chris Perfetti). At least that’s what the clueless lovebirds think. But as their coworkers confirm in talking heads, it’s impossible not to notice. They’re both constantly finding ways to spend time with each other, complimenting their looks, planning dinner…you get the gist. As Principal Ava (Janelle James) eloquently puts it: “I don’t even know how their dumb asses think they’re hiding it.”

Gregory knows it’s time to come clean to their friends and HR, mostly so he can flaunt that he’s finally dating the woman of his dreams. So it’s discouraging for him when his girlfriend doesn’t agree with that plan of action. Afraid of their colleagues butting into their private lives, Janine shuts down his polite attempts to tell the others. Not even the presence of a district HR rep (played by Ben Onyx Dowdy) at school pushes her to reveal the truth. But then Janine blurts out her secret in the worst, most Janine way possible.

At the annual School Year Goals teachers’ meeting, the staff teases the duo after Gregory sweetly helps her out with her presentation. No one buys their white lies anymore. Except for Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), of course, who is convinced they’re colluding to distribute drugs. To avoid this accusation, an anxious Janine loudly claims, “We’re having sex.” Cue the eruption of cheers from everyone else. Jacob stands and applauds, while Barbara and Melissa high-five each other. Janine’s still worried about the fallout though. It’s not about their careers, she tells Gregory. Janine confesses that defining her past relationships hasn’t worked in her favor. When it comes to him, Janine doesn’t want the same fate. “We’re not your last time. We’re this time,” Gregory guarantees with a warm hug. How can she be scared after that?

Sorry that much of this recap has focused on this new couple, but my favorite TV slow burn has come to fruition, so I’m going to celebrate. Plus, in my defense, Abbott devotes the main plot of its returning 20 minutes to them. Still, the writing doesn’t push the remaining ensemble to the background. Janelle James is stronger than ever with her one-liners. Cases in point: the way Ava asks Barbara, “Now who the hell is Gerald?”—forgetting completely that Gerald is Barbara’s husband—or when she tells Gregory their (non-existent) situationship is over.

“Back To School” also establishes a major season four subplot. If season two’s conflict was the rival Addington Elementary and season three’s was Janine temporarily leaving to work for the district, the newest foe is…a golf course. That’s right. A posh course is opening up close to the school. It’s brought a flurry of new people to the neighborhood, with a rich white kid enrolling in this primarily Black public institution. (Ava’s freakout over this in the cold open, proclaiming she’s seen a ghost, is incredible.) The course’s construction is already affecting the school, with their water supply going to shit and constant traffic. The teachers have had enough.

Once Melissa discovers through sources that the course is employing non-union members, she complains to the authorities, hoping it will shut them down. I’m surprised she thought this would work, as Melissa seems savvier than that. In the end, corporate overlords win. A lawyer representing the company stops by and promises Melissa, Barbara, and Jacob that if they stop making a fuss, the company making the course will donate 25 computers and an ergonomic chair to Abbott. A religious Barbara counts it as a blessing (what would Jesus say to that, Mrs. Howard?), while a distracted Ava supports her teachers indulging in light bribery.

I understand why they’d be tempted, of course. Barbara and Melissa have had years and years of demanding basic requirements for the school that no one has met. However, I fear that this choice (conspicuously made in the absence of Janine and Gregory) will yield some disastrous results. But I’m on board with Abbott Elementary going down this very interesting route.

Stray observations