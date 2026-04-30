ABC doesn't want Rachel Bloom's Do You Want Kids?

Rachel Bloom’s character in her recent comedy pilot Do You Want Kids? may not have been certain about the prospect of raising a clutch of children—to the point that the main conceit of the series was a Sliding Doors-esque shift between a reality where she and her husband, played by Rory Scovel, had given into their procreative urges, and one where they hadn’t—but ABC hasn’t been quite so wishy-washy. The network announced today (per Deadline), that it wasn’t moving forward with the pilot, which the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star co-created and wrote with her husband, Dan Gregor.

Bloom herself confirmed the news today on Instagram, writing that, given how often people use social media to tout their successes, she wanted to “give a shout out to my other buddy, Failure.” Saying that she had “so many episode ideas, multiple season arcs,” kicking around in her head for the show, Bloom confirmed that the network had opted not to go forward with it. (Deadline notes that the show was running about a 50 percent chance of getting picked up, after executives were only so-so on the pilot; the success of the Scrubs reboot, and the ongoing appeal of Tim Allen grunting near cars, apparently convinced the network that its current crop of comedies was sufficient for current needs.)

Do You Want Kids? hit a few speedbumps’ worth of drama on its way to the pilot stage, too, most notably losing actor Daniel Stern after he was given a citation on a (since-dismissed) misdemeanor charge of soliciting a prostitute. (He dropped out of the show right after the charge became public back in January; Bloom’s old Crazy Ex-Girlfriend buddy Pete Gardner was recast in the part.)

Bloom did suggest that not all hope is lost for the series, though; in a follow-up comment to her Instagram post, she noted that, “Who knows? Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was a rejected Showtime pilot. Maybe this has a life somewhere else.”