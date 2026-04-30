ABC doesn't want Rachel Bloom's Do You Want Kids?
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star co-created the Sliding Doors take on parenting with her husband, Dan Gregor.Rachel Bloom and Dan Gregor, Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rachel Bloom’s character in her recent comedy pilot Do You Want Kids? may not have been certain about the prospect of raising a clutch of children—to the point that the main conceit of the series was a Sliding Doors-esque shift between a reality where she and her husband, played by Rory Scovel, had given into their procreative urges, and one where they hadn’t—but ABC hasn’t been quite so wishy-washy. The network announced today (per Deadline), that it wasn’t moving forward with the pilot, which the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star co-created and wrote with her husband, Dan Gregor.
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