Rachel Bloom teams with husband Dan Gregor for new ABC sitcom Bloom's Reboot boss Steve Levitan will serve as an executive producer on the comedy series.

Fresh off her Netflix special Death, Let Me Do My Special, Rachel Bloom has set her next project, and she’s keeping it in the family. That is, both her work family—with Reboot boss Steve Levitan signed on as an executive producer—and her actual family, namely husband Dan Gregor. The married couple are co-writing a new sitcom called Do You Want Kids? over at ABC.

Per Deadline, Do You Want Kids? follows “a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.” Bloom will also star in the series, which is reportedly a single-camera comedy. Gregor joked on Twitter/X, “Writing a show with my wife about our child. If any therapists are looking for future work….” Meanwhile, Bloom posted on her Instagram Story that the couple is “finally monetizing our marriage.”

Of course, the duo has worked together before. Gregor, who was a writer-producer on How I Met Your Mother and co-wrote Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, also served as a producer and director on Bloom’s critically acclaimed CW musical series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It’s also not the first time they’ve spun comedy out of becoming parents. The birth of their daughter at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 is a key point of Death, Let Me Do My Special, and serves as another example of how expertly Bloom is able to balance material that’s both heartbreaking and hilarious.

Since earning her Golden Globe for CXGF, Bloom appeared on the Max series Julia and Levitan’s short-lived series Reboot. She has also shown up in the Frasier revival as Phoebe Glazer, the daughter of Frasier’s agent Bebe (Harriet Sansom Harris). Meanwhile, Gregor is a co-writer on the upcoming Naked Gun reboot film starring Liam Neeson.