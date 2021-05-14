ABC picks up Don Cheadle's The Wonder Years reboot

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Exciting news about the past today, as Deadline confirms that ABC has now picked up the Don Cheadle-narrated reboot of classic TV nostalgia factory The Wonder Years. Deadline reports that the series, which will center on a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s, will star Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray, and Elisha Williams as Cheadle’s younger self.

Also getting the pick-up today: Abbott Elementary, a new school-based comedy series starring Quinta Brunson (who also writes and executive produces) and Tyler James Williams. To quote the logline: “ Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.” Which sounds like it might be on the, uh, heavy side of funny—can’t wait to see all the fun goof-ems about kids getting sent home after a COVID exposure—but so it goes.

Meanwhile, ABC also ordered up a season of Queens, a new drama about a group of female hip-hop artists who reunite after going their separate ways, and which stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. (Is Eve’s character named “Professor Sex”? Yes, yes she is.)

Finally, the network also picked up Maggie, which stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as a young woman whose psychic powers and visions of the future force her to evaluate her own life. (In a fun, comedy way, apparently; it’s not just Rebecca Rittenhouse getting constant visions of her own death.)

All told, a pretty robust series of pick-up orders ahead of this month’s upfront presentations. In fact, we can’t wait to hear someone narrate this august day years from now, reminiscing thoughtfully about all the exciting things that happened, and the lessons we learned from Professor Sex. Maybe with some kind of sepia filter, and a nostalgic soundtrack. Crazy, we know, but it just might work.