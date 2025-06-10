ABC News cuts ties with Terry Moran for criticizing Trump administration

ABC News will not tolerate criticisms of the world’s most powerful people, at least not criticisms coming from a senior news correspondent, like Terry Moran. After suspending Moran last week for posting critically about White House adviser Stephen Miller, the organization announced today that it is freeing Moran of his contract, allowing him to post to his heart’s content.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew,” said an ABC News spokesperson. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Early Sunday morning, Moran posted on X, the everything website, that Miller was a “world-class hater” who gets “spiritual nourishment” from his “hatreds.” While The A.V. Club‘s fact checkers have verified Moran’s statement, ABC took umbrage with a senior news correspondent calling a White House official who ordered immigration officials to bring him 3,000 immigration arrests a day by sweeping Home Depots and 7-11s a “hater.” The news organization suspended Moran in the name of “objectivity and impartiality,” and, presumably, out of fear that they’ll have to pay out another multi-million-dollar settlement to Trump.