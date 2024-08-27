Acapulco will return to the resort for a fourth season on Apple TV Plus Apple TV+ renewed Acapulco, the comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon, for a fourth season

Who knows what Apple TV+’s budget or strategy is, but at least it paid off for Acapulco! The comedy series, which is set in both the present and past at the Las Colinas resort, was renewed for a fourth season on the streamer. Acapulco charts the rise of billionaire Maximo Gallardo Ramos (played by Eugenio Derbez in the 2020s, and Enrique Arrizon in the 1980s) and—possibly, given where things left off in the third season—his redemption, as he sets out to restore Las Colinas to its former glory.

“Having Apple order a fourth season of Acapulco is beyond thrilling,” star and executive producer Derbez said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!”

The third season finale aired in June, leaving off with 1985 Maximo rising in the ranks at Las Colinas at the expense of his friends, while present-day Maximo reunites with his lost love Julia (Carolina Gómez) and recruits her to help him revive the resort. In an interview with The Wrap, co-creator Austin Winsberg said the writers tread carefully in concluding the season in case they didn’t get a renewal: “We wanted it to be close-ended enough that it feels like there’s some satisfaction to the story and some answers, while also leaving a lot of doors open for more stories to come.”

Winsberg and showrunner/EP Sam Laybourne expressed confidence in the series and its increasing popularity, a metric that is sometimes difficult to ascertain in the streaming era. “Everybody feels like the creative side reached a wonderful new level. It’s honestly a testimony to our writers’ room, this really diverse, incredibly sharp group of people, largely Latinx writers who are bringing a level of authenticity to the show,” Laybourne told The Wrap. “The show’s becoming even more grounded and emotional. That’s the feedback we’re getting from fans as well. We’ve got a really big social media impact this year, all of our actors are doing really fun, social media stuff. And so what’s happening is there’s a different level of buzz for the show.”