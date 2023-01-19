Actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking in California mountains

Julian Sands, the well-known British actor best known for roles in films like A Room With A View and the Warlock films, has gone missing during a hiking trip, ABC 7 reports. Authorities confirmed tonight that Sands was one of two hikers reported missing late last week amidst heavy storms in Los Angeles.

Sands was reported missing by family members on Friday night. Although born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s, after scoring early career successes with his lead role in 1985 E.M. Forster adaptation A Room With A View. He’s since worked steadily in Hollywood, appearing in a number of film and TV roles over the years, and building up more than 150 credits across a long career.

According to the news reports, Sands, 65, went missing while hiking on South California’s Mt. Baldy last week. Search and rescue efforts have been hampered by severe storms in the area. A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement today, saying that, “His wife did report him missing. From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing.”

Sands is one of two hikers currently missing in the area. The other, Bob Gregory, was reported missing earlier this week, somewhere in the Crystal Lake area.

Los Angeles has been swept by storms over the last several weeks, with flooding affecting larges parts of the city and the surrounding areas. The SBCSD issued a further statement warning hikers to continue to stay off the local trails, noting that, “The conditions are too dangerous. In fact, even some of the more experienced hikers are getting themselves into trouble up there so we recommend that people to stay away from that area.”