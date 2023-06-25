Human remains found in search for Julian Sands

Hikers found human remains near the San Gabriel Mountains in California, where actor Julian Sands went missing back in January. That comes from Variety, which says the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has not identified the remains yet—or at least not publicly—but the authorities will be releasing more information during the coming week. Sands went missing during a hike in January, with the terrain and the weather making it difficult to search for the actor. Here’s a statement from the local authorities:

Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification. Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time.

This report comes just about a week after the search for Sands resumed, albeit scaled back from multiple previous attempts, which had featured dozens of volunteers, drones, helicopters, and Sheriff’s deputies. Though conditions had improved since January, the searches had still been unsuccessful due to the amount of ice and snow on the mountains combined with the steep slopes and deep ravines. No details have been provided for how and where these hikers found the human remains.

Shortly after Sands went missing, his brother, Nick Sands, admitted that he believed Julian was dead, saying that he had already said his goodbyes and that he preferred to think of him resting peacefully rather than lost and injured on a mountain. Nick Sands also noted that his brother was an experienced climber and hiker, having reached the top of the Matterhorn in the Alps and the Eiger in Switzerland. Sands’ best known acting roles in A Room With A View, Warlock, Smallville, and Arachnophobia.