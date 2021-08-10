From August 20th to September 1st, a huge collection of MythBusters memorabilia will go up for auction in order to raise money for the late Grant Imahara’s Steam Foundation. Among these items is a robotic cat from an old episode about trying to get past guard dogs that’s lived in storage for more than a decade, growing in evil even as its material body deteriorates.



Obviously guided by the knowledge that the only way to transfer Robocat’s curse is for another person to willingly take possession of it, former host Adam Savage has now released a video showing off the horrible feline cyborg.



Savage unveils the prop by answering the rarely-asked question of whether MythBusters ever created something that “man was never meant to build.” Standing amidst a collection of objects from the show’s past, he says: “The answer is ‘yes,’ and the thing that man was never meant to build is, of course, Robocat.”

“This is an early masterpiece by Grant Imahara,” he says by way of introduction. “I believe it may be a real ex-cat.” We’re given a bit of background on the episode it was created for and told how much Savage loves it as a horrifyingly compelling piece of modern art, even as he explains that he “can’t really look it in the eyes.” Savage tempers his enthusiasm for offloading Robocat’s curse onto a hapless buyer by explaining that “if you found this in an attic, it’s time to sell that house, burn it to the ground, and move out of that neighborhood, man.”



To be fair, the robot cat always looked terrifying, even when it had just been born in the bowels of Imahara’s laboratory. Age has only “improved” its terrible aspect. “Soon he won’t have to visit you in your dreams,” Savage says, laughing and displaying the grim beast. “It can just come to your house in person!”



As to who would actually spend money to bring this abomination into their home, well, even that demonic Ninja Turtles costume sold to somebody, right?



