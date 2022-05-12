You know how it is: You’ve got two different friend groups, formed at two different points in your life, and you’re a little nervous about how they’re going to intersect. Will everyone be chill? Can you handle being the social nexus for these colliding worlds? Will two different guys who each have a reputation as “the funny Dave” be able to co-exist?

Thus, we have to assume, it is with Adam Wingard, his old friend Dan Stevens, and his new friend Godzilla—both known, in industry circles, for their big and powerful personalities. Kudos to Wingard, then, for making the plunge, mashing together his former The Guest star with the cast of his upcoming kaiju blockbuster Godzilla Vs. Kong 2.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Stevens is the first major addition to the cast of said film, the follow-up to last year’s Wingard-directed “pretty good despite the pandemic of it all” hit. There’s no word on who Stevens will play in GVK2, although if we had to guess, “Someone kind of intense and probably at least a little evil” would be our kneejerk response. Godzilla, meanwhile, will play himself per usual, serving alongside his long-time co-worker King Kong and also, we dunno, Gamera, maybe?

Stevens has worked mostly in TV in recent years, notably in his X-Men show Legion, plus Starz’s Gaslit, and also, we’re just now remembering, that HBO cartoon show The Prince that the network flushed onto HBO Max as quickly as it possibly could.

That being said: If anyone was going to get Stevens back into theaters, it would likely be Wingard, whose The Guest taught a whole generation of indie horror fans that the actor had significantly more going on than just being the romantic lead on Downton Abbey. This’ll be the pair’s first professional reunion since the release of the 2014 film.