In writing, there’s concept called “lampshade hanging” or “lampshading” where you specifically call out something that doesn’t make sense and admit that it doesn’t make sense so you can just move on with the plot. Sometimes it’s a joke, like in Avengers: Age Of Ultron when Hawkeye admits that fighting an army of robots with a bow and arrow doesn’t make sense, and sometimes it’s not, like in Halloween when Dr. Loomis casually tosses off “maybe somebody around here gave him lessons” when someone questions why Michael Myers—a man who spent his whole life locked up—can drive a car.

The writers of Hulu’s Solar Opposites are obviously very familiar with the concept, because this teaser clip for the show’s upcoming fourth season has more lampshades than… a lampshade factory. You know, a place with a lot of lampshades. The premise of the clip is to introduce new voice actor Dan Stevens, who has stepped in to replace fired Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo, and if you’re wondering if they acknowledge that his voice is now different… yeah, that was the point of the whole “lampshading” thing .

Solar Opposites | New Season August 14 on Hulu

So yeah, Korvo’s voice was changed, everyone agrees that it sounds basically the same and that nobody will notice a difference, and then Korvo explains that the ray that changed his voice also changed his voice in any flashbacks that may happen. It’s clean, it’s elegant, and it’s such a solid gag that the Rick And Morty writers should be mad they didn’t think of it first (Roiland was also fired from Rick And Morty, though a new voice actor/actors for that eponymous duo hasn’t been announced yet).



Season four of Solar Opposites is coming to Hulu on August 14.