So yeah, Korvo’s voice was changed, everyone agrees that it sounds basically the same and that nobody will notice a difference, and then Korvo explains that the ray that changed his voice also changed his voice in any flashbacks that may happen. It’s clean, it’s elegant, and it’s such a solid gag that the Rick And Morty writers should be mad they didn’t think of it first (Roiland was also fired from Rick And Morty, though a new voice actor/actors for that eponymous duo hasn’t been announced yet).

Season four of Solar Opposites is coming to Hulu on August 14.