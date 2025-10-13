Return to the Land of Ooo with the trailer for ‌Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake's second season

Re-enter Fionna and Cake's magical dream world on HBO Max on October 23.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  October 12, 2025 | 8:11pm
Courtesy of HBO Max
HBO Max is heading back to the Land of Ooo for the second season of the Adventure Time spin-off, Fionna And Cake. Missing from Adult Swim’s line-ups since 2023, the show has survived the streamer’s recent name change to make its long-overdue return. Fionna And Cake takes place somewhere in the Adventure Time multiverse, where Finn the Human and Jake the Dog are replaced by the gender-swapped Fionna and species-swapped Cake the Cat. The new season picks up where the last left off. Set in a world where magic only exists in her dreams, Fionna is stuck working dead-end jobs by day and saving the magical universe by night.

Here’s the synopsis:

After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences.

The new 10-episode season debuts on October 23 on HBO Max, with new episodes running through Christmas Day.

 
