Return to the Land of Ooo with the trailer for ‌Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake's second season Re-enter Fionna and Cake's magical dream world on HBO Max on October 23.

HBO Max is heading back to the Land of Ooo for the second season of the Adventure Time spin-off, Fionna And Cake. Missing from Adult Swim’s line-ups since 2023, the show has survived the streamer’s recent name change to make its long-overdue return. Fionna And Cake takes place somewhere in the Adventure Time multiverse, where Finn the Human and Jake the Dog are replaced by the gender-swapped Fionna and species-swapped Cake the Cat. The new season picks up where the last left off. Set in a world where magic only exists in her dreams, Fionna is stuck working dead-end jobs by day and saving the magical universe by night.