What do you do after rebooting the Halloween franchise with a movie that is so successful that it immediately gets two sequels? If you’re David Gordon Green, you apparently go in the complete opposite direction and make a movie about Walt Disney and the creation of Disneyland. Disney (the company) is involved, so this won’t even be some kind of major studio remake of Escape From Tomorrow.

This news comes from Deadline, which says Green’s Disneyland movie will be written by Evan Spiliotopoulos—a writer who has a history with making money for Mickey Mouse after working on The Jungle Book 2, Pooh’s Heffalump Movie, and the live-action Beauty And The Beast. He also worked on The Huntsman: Winter’s War and the 2014 Hercules movie, neither of which were made by Disney even though they were based on stuff that Disney also made movies about.

So yeah, a guy with some Disney bona fides is writing a Disney movie about Disney, and it’s going to be directed by the guy who thought it would be fun if Michael Myers killed podcasters (it was fun, to be fair). The Deadline story has some details on the founding of Disneyland, but we’re not the ones getting vouchers to stay in the Star Wars hotel or whatever David Gordon Green is getting out of this.

We would like to know who’s going to play Walt Disney, though, because (like with Saving Mr. Banks), this seems like it’s begging for a big-name actor to glue on a mustache and take a swing for some awards. We would also like to know if the movie will have a scene where Disney specifically says “I like it when the rides are changed to reflect a new theme, whether it’s because the old theme was racist or because my company will someday buy a comic book publisher.” Disney’s footing the bill for this, it might as well maximize the PR impact.