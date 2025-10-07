Brace yourself for the arrival of AI-generated VJs Investors in the uncanny technology include Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Simon Cowell, and U2's Adam Clayton.

Video killed the radio star, and now AI is making a play to kill the video star. FastStream Interactive, a TV tech designer, announced today that it would begin using AI-generated video presenters on ROXi, its free, interactive music channel, per The Hollywood Reporter. ROXi is currently available in 31 U.S. markets including D.C., Seattle, and Las Vegas, via broadcast partners Gray and Sinclair (as if we haven’t heard about the latter enough the past few weeks). The AI VJs will also appear in the U.K. and Ireland.

FastStream introduced the robotic new “hosts” in a video (below) to give a little taste of how they’ll be used. They look about as real as AI “actress” Tilly Norwood, so take from that what you will. In a particularly dispiriting clip, one of the “hosts” steps into the illustrated world of A-ha’s “Take On Me” and intones that the video’s “3,000 pencil drawings took 16 weeks to make. It was all worth it.” At least the robot is right about one thing—the “Take On Me” video rules precisely because of all the human effort that went into it.