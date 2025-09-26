Sinclair Broadcast Group ends its Jimmy Kimmel boycott

As it turns out, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t have to apologize, donate to Charlie Kirk’s family, and donate to Turning Point USA in order to get back on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s airwaves. Instead, it’s Sinclair that seems to be making the most concessions, agreeing to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! again after offering some proposals for how Disney should run ABC. Disney, notably, has not agreed to implement these proposals, which include installing a “network-wide independent ombudsman,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman,” Sinclair said in a statement via the outlet. “These proposals were suggested as collaborative efforts between the ABC affiliates and the ABC network. While ABC and Disney have not yet adopted these measures, and Sinclair respects their right to make those decisions under our network affiliate agreements, we believe such measures could strengthen trust and accountability.”

It appears Sinclair is still signaling its loyalty to the Trump administration despite failing to help the president get Kimmel off the air for good. An ombudsman is exactly what Paramount promised to install at CBS News in order to grease the wheels of its merger with Skydance. The network ultimately hired a Trump advisor and former conservative think tank CEO in the position. Sinclair has also expressed its desire to pursue the merger and acquisition route, in which case it would need the backing of the Trump admin and the FCC. Of course, Sinclair has denied the FCC had anything to do with its decision making in the Kimmel fiasco.

“Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence,” the company said in its statement. “Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations. While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.”

Sinclair owns the largest number of ABC affiliate stations in the country (39), so Kimmel will be back on television sets across the nation. Nexstar, which owns 32 affiliate stations (and is also seeking FCC approval for a merger), has not yet agreed to air JKL!. However, the company stated yesterday that it has had “productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve.” As Kimmel noted in his Thursday night monologue, his return to ABC was a ratings bonanza even without those affiliate stations, so Nexstar might not be in a great position to negotiate any concessions out of Disney.