Can tech make an "AI actress" so fake that male columnists won't nut while writing about it?
"Tilly Norwood" may be an obvious and cynical product of the AI hype machine, but not even that can stop male profile writers from drooling.Fake AI "actress" Tilly Norwood, Screenshot: Instagram
Last last week, we wrote a piece about a company called Xicoia, one of what feels like nine billion AI video production companies currently trying to goldrush the planet to an early grave. The company’s founder, Eline Van Der Velden, was at the Zurich Film Festival at the time, trying to plant an idea in the public consciousness: That the firm’s new AI model—which it refers to as an “AI actress,” with the extremely irritating name “Tilly Norwood”—was about to be signed by a Hollywood talent agency. Van Der Velden (who’s since posted a “please stop yelling at me” comment on the character’s Instagram page) gave no real evidence for this claim, which didn’t stop Deadline from parroting it in headlines, where it provoked frustration and irritation from actual actors who do not have time or energy for this particular flavor of horseshit.