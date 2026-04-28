Aimee Lou Wood brushes teeth jokes away in SNL UK promo
After the show's American counterpart mocked the White Lotus star's teeth, Aimee Lou Wood travels across the pond to find a new look.
President Trump isn’t the only celebrity who believes SNL treats them unfairly. Last May, White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood called the show’s dental-forward impression of her “mean and unfunny.” The criticism prompted response from cast member Sarah Sherman, who said she “fucking obviously never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings […] Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset.” The hatchet was buried under a bouquet of flowers, sent from Sherman to Wood, who posted a photo of the flowers on Instagram. But Wood wasn’t quite done with the controversy yet.
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