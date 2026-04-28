Aimee Lou Wood brushes teeth jokes away in SNL UK promo

President Trump isn’t the only celebrity who believes SNL treats them unfairly. Last May, White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood called the show’s dental-forward impression of her “mean and unfunny.” The criticism prompted response from cast member Sarah Sherman, who said she “fucking obviously never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings […] Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset.” The hatchet was buried under a bouquet of flowers, sent from Sherman to Wood, who posted a photo of the flowers on Instagram. But Wood wasn’t quite done with the controversy yet.

Wood is hosting SNL UK this weekend, and as a means of showing the show and producer Lorne Michaels that she’s a good sport, the first promo for the episode includes an obvious jab at the controversy.

The sketch is a great example of why people shouldn’t rush to judgment and assume that people are wearing false teeth.

SNL UK airs on Sky on Saturday at 10.