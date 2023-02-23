Let’s all take a second to sit down and appreciate the sheer range that Alan Cumming possesses. In just the past year, the Scottish actor has gone from playing a musical mayor in Schmigadoon!, to voicing an evil, animated robot on children’s program Bubble Guppies, to hosting The Traitors, one of the zaniest reality competitions in recent memory, to playing a pseudo-spiritual-guide in upcoming potentially Oscar-y film, Rare Objects. Who else out there is doing it like him!

The trailer for the latter project dropped today and features Cumming as an affable and wise antique store owner. Katie Holmes directed, produced, co-wrote, and also stars in the film, which is based on a 2016 Kathleen Tessaro novel of the same name.

Rare Objects - Official Trailer Ft. Katie Holmes & Alan Cumming | HD | IFC Films

Rare Objects is parked squarely in the “young and chronically depressed person finds a new lease on life with the help of her whimsical, deeply wise community of mentors and friends” genre. (But, let’s be real, who among us wouldn’t want Alan Cumming as a boss and spiritual guide?)

The story follows a young woman named Benita (Julia Mayorga, American Rust) seeking to rebuild her life after a traumatic past and subsequent stint in a mental hospital. It’s here that she meets fellow patient Diana (Holmes) who encourages her to embrace her second chance both in and out of the facility.

This fresh start comes for Benita in the form of a sales job at an antique store run by none other than Alan Cumming. Here, she meets a larger community that helps her on her journey, including characters played by Derek Luke (Alone Together), Saundra Santiago (Miami Vice), and David Alexander Flinn. While this might not be for everyone, it certainly seems like a solid choice if you’re ever in the need of a good cry.

Rare Objects premieres in theaters and VOD April 14.