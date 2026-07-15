Alan Cumming promotes snowballing effort to stop Warner Bros.-Paramount merger
The Traitors star encourages people to speak out against the potential of "a giant conglomerate beholden to Donald Trump, oligarchs, and autocrats."Photo: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK
Though it’s never been especially popular, the efforts to stop Paramount Skydance’s takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery have really been ramping up in recent weeks. This week, 12 states filed a lawsuit against Paramount, alleging that the further consolidation of the media industry would harm competition. Yesterday, the Writers Guild Of America filed its own suit, claiming that the merger would put writers out of work. And this comes after regulators in the United Kingdom expressed concerns over the outsized influence an American company with a close relationship with President Trump would have on their own country. Now joining this momentum is global sweetheart Alan Cumming.
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