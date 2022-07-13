Ah, Marvel and its mysteries. The bigger the MCU gets, the more fanatical about keeping spoilers under wraps, it seems. Trust that a studio willing to give its stars fake scripts so that even the actors barely know what project they’re working on won’t let anything slip in a forum as pedestrian as a casting announcement.

Suffice to say that by now, everyone’s used to the casting formula of “[Insert exciting actor’s name here] has joined the project in a mystery role.” Such is the fate of Alden Ehrenreich, who has joined Ironheart in a mystery role, according to a Deadline report. Whether he’s a hero, a villain, a brand new character or a familiar face from Marvel Comics has yet to be revealed. (Chances are the latter, or else why keep his identity a secret in the first place?)

Ironheart–which has recently begun filming, according to Empire magazine–has been a secretive endeavor so far. In The Heights’ Anthony Ramos was also cast in a secret role, though sources indicated that his part “will be similar to how Jonathan Majors was introduced as Kang the Conquerer in Loki, where he is expected to not only have a big role in this series but in future Marvel projects as well.”

With Ehrenreich being given another stab at a major Disney franchise, it seems entirely possible that he, too, might be getting set up for a larger role in the MCU. But there are plenty of big-name actors whose roles seem to be limited to their TV series only–like Ethan Hawke, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, to name a few.

Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart, a.k.a. Riri Williams, is already set to make her theatrical debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the lead of her own series, she’ll be joined by Ramos, Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana. Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) will serve as the head writer. The rest of the details, of course, are under wraps.