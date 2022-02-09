The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to preserve its secrets—at least, until it can deploy them in the most trailer-friendly, traffic-engaging manner possible. And at this point, almost everything about its upcoming Disney+ show Ironheart counts as a secret. Sure, we know Dominique Thorne will be playing title character Riri Williams, a brilliant engineer who serves, in the comics, as a spiritual successor to Tony Stark. But we don’t know yet how Thorne’s take on Williams will fit into the MCU’s particular version of Iron Man’s legacy, or what kind of threats or problems she might face in her efforts to chart her own path.

What we do know is the identity of at least one more person she’ll be appearing alongside, as Deadline reports that Hamilton and In The Heights star Anthony Ramos has signed on to appear in the series as…Somebody. We don’t know who! Marvel’s not even commenting on this one right now, apparently.

The one tidbit of info we do have is that Ramos’ role is being compared to the one Jonathan Majors served in Loki, using an appearance in a Disney+ show to launch a character into the wider MCU films. And while we could go ahead and speculate on who he might end up being, honestly, at this point Marvel’s going further enough afield in its hunt for characters that it’s hard to make any meaningful predictions. (Once they’re making a Moon Knight TV show of all things, we’re somewhere pretty far past the event horizon.)

Ramos has been exceptionally busy of late, having appeared on the most season of In Treatment, shown up in Blindspotting, and filmed a role in the upcoming Transformers movie currently set for 2023. Thorne, meanwhile, is set to debut as Ironheart in this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before moving over to helm her own series.