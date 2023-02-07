We may earn a commission from links on this page.

No hate to either the Chiefs or the Eagles, but if you’re anything like us here at The A.V. Club, watching a full night of wonderful (or deeply cringy) celebrity commercial cameos is, well, your Super Bowl.

This year’s big game is already off to a promising start with early yardage on the trailer front, including promised appearances by DC’s The Flash, Marvel’s Quantumania, Scream 6 and more. Now, “actors reprising iconic and beloved roles for 90 seconds or less all so they can sell us god knows what” is entering the fray with a stunning play by e-commerce brand Rakuten and their star quarterback Alicia Silverstone, who looks as comfortable in yellow plaid as ever.

The Extended Cher Cut | Rakuten Commercial

Rakuten (which gives users cash back on various purchases) doesn’t exactly promise two for the price of one deals, but that’s what they’re giving us in this ad which features not only Silverstone reprising her Clueless role as Cher Horowitz, but also Elisa Donovan as frenemy and debate opponent Amber Mariens.

“I used to be pretty Clueless about shopping,” Silverstone opens, before extolling the virtues of Rakuten in a variety of classic Cher settings, including her (still unbelievably enviable) rotating closet, failed driving test, and of course, high school debate room, complete with a fluffy pen and chewing gum pull.

Designer Christian Siriano, a close personal friend of Silverstone’s, also makes an appearance in the ad. He took on the challenging task of updating the plaid separates for 2023, which he described as his “dream project” on Instagram (via Page Six).

“I think we were really riding a fine line,” Silverstone said of the (honestly very subtle) updates in a recent New York Times interview. “Because everyone wants it to be this elevated, sophisticated, adult version—but then also, everyone’s totally obsessed with it staying the same.”

Now, all we need is for Clueless beau Paul Rudd to jump out of his own Quantumania commercial and into this one. If the multi verse can’t reunite Cher and Josh, what has it all been for?