Alicia Silverstone scares some scouts in Irish Blood trailer

Though Alicia Silverstone has done some interesting indies in recent years, she’s still best known for Clueless—so much so that she’s stepping back into Cher’s designer shoes for a Peacock series reboot. But before that, she’ll try to get as far away from the California girl as possible with Irish Blood, a new crime thriller premiering August 11 on Acorn TV. This character doesn’t have the same cheerful optimism as Cher; instead, she instructs a group of confused young girl scouts to “trust no one.”

“A six-part murder mystery, Irish Blood focuses on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan (Jason O’Mara, The Man In The High Castle, The Good Wife), who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday,” the Irish Blood synopsis reads. “After years of channeling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life—was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So there is one similarity between Fiona and Cher: Both were inspired to get into professional arguing by their fathers. But Fiona’s path takes a decidedly dark turn as she becomes embroiled in the investigation into her dad’s whereabouts. It leads to her pepper spraying a perp, getting attacked in her room, and waking up cold and wet in a field next to a grazing horse. It also leads to making allies with local law enforcement and possibly a new love interest. As the Irish Blood star and executive producer narrates in the trailer, “It’s the most gorgeous place on earth, and there’s all this happening right underneath.” Sounds perfect for fans of atmospheric European crime dramas!