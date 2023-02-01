The Flash, Ant-Man, and Dom Toretto all headed to this year's Super Bowl

If you’re like most Americans, you only really watch the Super Bowl these days so that you can tell people you only watch it for the commercials; if so (and you’re in the mood for blockbuster filmage) , you’re in for good news this month , as there are apparently going to be some pretty major trailers rolled out at this year’s Big Game, scheduled for February 12.

This is per Deadline, which reports that—as the American box office continues its recent post-lockdown upswing, as exemplified by the regular tradition of people throwing big stupid bags of money at James Cameron’s head— the big studios are all gearing up to trot out major trailers at this year’s Super Bowl. The most prominent of which will likely be DC Films’ The Flash, a movie whose marketing campaign is going to be absolutely fascinating, as Warner Bros. Discovery attempts to distract viewers from the Ezra Miller of it all… by showing off a whole bunch of footage of Ezra Miller in a super suit.

Meanwhile, we can also expect an appearance from Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, as third film Quantumania gears up for one last push before landing in theaters on February 17. Scott Lang will also have to share space with fellow thief-made-good Dom Toretto, as Vin Diesel’s Fast X is also expected to get some time in the ad sales spotlight. And you know Optimus Prime’ll be there; Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is also expected to make a trailer appearance. See also: Scream 6, Dungeons & Dragons, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Pixar’s Elemental. All of which will be sharing airtime that Sunday with half-time show star Rihanna, plus, of course, the actual National Football Legaue teams who will be playing the game, i.e., [note to self: Look this up before publishing, unless you forget.]