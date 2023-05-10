The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated the superhero film landscape for 15 years and changed the blockbuster business for better and for worse. With Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 currently burning up the box office, now’s a good time to reflect upon how far Marvel has come. Before the House of Ideas took matters into their own hands and created Marvel Studios, various production entities took a shot at adapting Marvel characters for the big screen. Unlike the MCU films, which have maintained an astounding level of consistency and quality considering there are 34 of them, the non-MCU films have been a mixed bag. For every Spider-Man 2, it seems, there’s a Howard The Duck in Marvel’s past. The A.V. Club decided to look back at the theatrically released films that fall outside the MCU canon, a simpler time when there was no universe to interconnect and you weren’t the shame of your family if you missed the seventh Ant-Man film (there have been seven of them, right?). From forgotten oddities to hidden gems to films that paved the way for the MCU, here’s a look at most of the theatrical films Marvel has had a hand in, ranked from worst to best.

