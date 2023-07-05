NXIVM (and Smallville)'s Allison Mack released early from prison

The NXIVM updates just keep coming. Smallville actor Allison Mack— now far more well-known for manipulating women into joining Keith Raniere’s infamous sex cult (as documented in HBO’s The Vow)— was released from prison Monday, two years into what was originally a three-year sentence for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.



A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Entertainment Weekly that they do not “discuss a specific inmate’s release method,” but said “an inmate may earn good conduct time,” including “up to 54 days of good conduct time for each year served.”

After her arrest in 2018, Mack was originally sentenced in a Brooklyn court in 2021 for her role in the Albany-based organization. Prosecutors at the initial sentencing argued that the actor was specifically involved in a subsection of the cult called DOS, in which women she recruited were manipulated in a sexually abusive master/slave dynamic, as well as encouraged by Mack and others to restrict their caloric intake and brand themselves with Mack and Raniere’s initials.

Raniere himself was sentenced eight months prior to Mack in 2020, on charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, racketeering, wire fraud conspiracy, and racketeering conspiracy. He received 120 years in prison in addition to a $1.75 million fine. Mack initially faced up to 17 years in prison but was granted a reduced sentence after assisting prosecutors in their case against Raniere, according to The New York Times.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” the actor said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter ahead of her sentencing in 2021. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”