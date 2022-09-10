Amazon announced this week that it’s canceling Paper Girls, its (now) single-season sci-fi series based on the comics by Cliff Chiang and Brian K. Vaughan. This is per Deadline, which reports that the show, a co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, is apparently going to get shopped around to other streamers/markets by Legendary , which is, y’know, the sort of thing people always say when their streaming series gets unceremoniously canceled—but which we do hope actually pays off this time, because Paper Girls is pretty cool.

We’re not the only ones who thought so, either: The series, which stars Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza as a crew of young women whose paper delivery route gets all messed up by time shit, has earned strong critical reviews after debuting on Amazon Prime Video back in July. (And, yes, this is one of those shows where the whole season got dropped on the same day, which at this point is starting to feel like more and more of an “Ugh, just get it off our hands” move on the streaming services’ parts. Certainly, it didn’t get even a fraction of the promotion that Amazon has been deploying for its big shiny new toy, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. )

Here’s a brief excerpt from our review of the series:

Despite everything else going on around them, the series never loses its focus on the four kids we began with, and the ways in which they do—and don’t—relate to each other. It’s always a risk to put an epic story on the shoulders of child actors, but all four do an admirable job of tackling the show’s complexities. Strazza, whose KJ has the season’s subtlest emotional arc, is a particular highlight.