Amazon finally orders its RoboCop

After years of thinking about it, the giant megacorporation will reboot Paul Verhoeven's film as a series.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 21, 2026 | 2:03pm
Film News RoboCop
Amazon finally orders its RoboCop

We know, we know, it’s ironic for Amazon Prime Video to order a series about a megacorporation that uses its technology to help enact state violence. We noted this exact thing back in 2024 when Amazon was reported to be mulling a series based on Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 movie Robocop, about a maimed cop reassembled to be an extra-violent killing machine. This irony obviously didn’t deter the studio; since then, the company that owns it has only gotten cozier with an administration that has sent armed pseudo-cops into U.S. cities to extrajudicially execute people. But hey, just because the company funds the problem doesn’t mean it can’t fund the satire about it!

This is all to say that Amazon has officially ordered a RoboCop series from Blumhouse’s Atomic Monster and showrunner Peter Ocko, a producer with credits on Pushing Daisies, The Office, Black Sails, and many more, according to Deadline. The move is part of an IP development spree the company is on, which has so far brought titles from the MGM vault like Legally Blonde and Barbershop (and, potentially, Stargate) to streaming series. Says executive producer James Wan, “With Peter’s distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we’re working to honor what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience.” No word yet on when this latest robotic officer might make it to the screen, but, as Wan points out, it’ll no doubt still be relevant whenever that happens.

 
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