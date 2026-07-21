Amazon finally orders its RoboCop After years of thinking about it, the giant megacorporation will reboot Paul Verhoeven's film as a series.

We know, we know, it’s ironic for Amazon Prime Video to order a series about a megacorporation that uses its technology to help enact state violence. We noted this exact thing back in 2024 when Amazon was reported to be mulling a series based on Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 movie Robocop, about a maimed cop reassembled to be an extra-violent killing machine. This irony obviously didn’t deter the studio; since then, the company that owns it has only gotten cozier with an administration that has sent armed pseudo-cops into U.S. cities to extrajudicially execute people. But hey, just because the company funds the problem doesn’t mean it can’t fund the satire about it!