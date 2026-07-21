Adam Driver "couldn’t be more cordial" while rejecting Marvel's repeated overtures

It’s no surprise that Marvel would want Adam Driver to join its cinematic universe. He’s got both franchise (Star Wars) and awards bait (Marriage Story, opposite MCU star Scarlett Johansson) bona fides, and he’s just a big, muscular dude. He used to be a damn Marine. All of these facts would make him a prime candidate to face off against Doctor Doom or Kang or whoever else on the big screen, but there is one ingredient missing: Driver’s desire to have anything to do with Marvel.

Kevin Feige has tried to get him involved repeatedly, as he says on a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused. “It’s no secret we’d like to [work with Driver],” the Marvel Studios President said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition. He couldn’t be more cordial. He is usually upfront about how he is feeling.” Feige doesn’t offer specifics about the roles—THR speculates that it could be related to some recently-circulating X-Men rumors—but the implication seems to be that Marvel is more interested in getting Driver involved in general than having him in mind for one specific part, which might not inspire a ton of confidence for an actor.

None of the younger leads from Disney’s Star Wars trilogy seemed to come away from the experience especially jazzed about doing major franchise work going forward, though Driver was interested in making another movie “with a great director and a great story.” This was, at one point, ideated as a Ben Solo movie from Steven Soderbergh, which was nipped right in the bud by Bob Iger and Alan Bergman despite Lucasfilm being on board. Those discussions started around 2021, and Driver hasn’t worked with Disney or any of its subsidiaries since 2021’s The Last Duel was distributed by 20th Century Studios. That doesn’t look like it’ll change any time soon; all of his confirmed upcoming projects are with Amazon MGM, A24, and, if he ends up in Heat 2, Warner Bros.