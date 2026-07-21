Ed Harris is absolutely pissed that Dutton Ranch cut his singing scene

Ed Harris is probably not the first actor you think of when you hear a musical is being cast. But maybe he should be. In 2008, he co-wrote and recorded the track “Never Leave My Heart” for his film Appoloosa. Judging from that, the man’s got a decent voice, with a warbly, old-school country quality. Getting to hear Harris sing is something of a rare treat, and it’s one that people who just sat through the first season of Dutton Ranch were cruelly denied. Harris seems more upset about this than anyone.

“The thing that really pissed me off, to tell you the truth, the first episode—[or] I think it was the second—one of the things they told me before I signed on [was], ‘Hey, you get to sing,'” Harris told Variety on the red carpet for his new Apple TV movie The Dink. The scene in question would have seen Harris’ character Everett McKinney singing in a local bar. “And they cut it! They cut the song out. Fuck you people! That’s all I gotta say.” He does say a little more on the topic, explaining that the scene was actually filmed but didn’t make the final cut. “They said it was too up for the dark ending of that episode. That, to me, was reason enough to say… I’m voiding my contract.”

That, however, was not the entirety of his issues with filming Dutton Ranch. Earlier in the same roughly two-minute interview, he explains how he felt misled about the project in general. “Midway through this first season I was [ready to go] ‘Get me the fuck out of here,'” he says. “I didn’t feel I was being used… Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do, and that I was one of the four main characters. And that wasn’t really the case,” he continues. “I said, ‘I’m feeling underused and inconsequential,’ and they kind of went, ‘Oh.'” When asked how many seasons he’s signed onto the show for, an audibly glum Harris just says: “Two.” That second season begins filming in February.