Cutthroat Island (Available July 1)

There’s a strange synergy that occurs when a group of cinephiles start talking online about a movie that they think was overlooked or unfairly dismissed upon release, and then it becomes widely available on a streaming network. Such was the scuttlebutt on Twitter last month, as several people started talking about Renny Harlin’s 1995 bomb Cutthroat Island and how maybe it wasn’t so bad after all. The trailer shows a film that seems like something that should’ve worked as it looked like a more nautical-based Princess Bride mixed with some dashes of the Raiders Of The Lost Ark franchise. Harlin was coming in fairly hot after Die Hard II (1990) and Cliffhanger (1993), and the pirate spectacle of Cutthroat Island was a pretty ripe idea in 1995, very pre-Pirates Of The Caribbean craze. Perhaps one issue were the male stars of the film—Matthew Modine, while a fine actor, may not have been the ideal choice to carry the lead, and aside from recent allegations, Frank Langella isn’t a terribly daunting villain. But Geena Davis was arguably the top female star of the time, and remains an icon. So, does Cutthroat Island deserve another look? Now you can find out.